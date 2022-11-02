Woman charged after 7-year-old shoots self with gun

Police officers from the Bridgeport Township Police Department responded to Bavarian Village Apartments early Monday morning, where a 7-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A 28-year-old woman has been charged with child abuse after a 7-year-old shot himself in the head with her gun, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

It happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments in Bridgeport Township.

At last check, the 7-year-old was in critical condition.

The woman, T-Keeyha Lane, lived in the apartment where the shooting happened with the 7-year-old and his mother, the prosecutor’s office said.

The child shot himself with Lane’s gun after she left the boy unattended in the apartment in the vicinity of the gun, the prosecutor’s office said.

Lane has been charged with second-degree child abuse. She was arraigned in court on Nov. 2. Her bond was set at $10,000.

She is due back in court on Nov. 22.

