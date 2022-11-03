7-year-old dies after shooting self with gun

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-year-old Saginaw County boy died after police say he shot himself with a gun.

It happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments in Bridgeport Township.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffett announced the boy had died.

The gun belonged to 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane, the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Lane lived in the apartment where the shooting took place with the boy and his mother.

The child shot himself with Lane’s gun after she left the boy unattended in the apartment in the vicinity of the gun, the prosecutor’s office said.

Lane has been charged with second-degree child abuse. She was arraigned in court on Nov. 2. Her bond was set at $10,000.

She is due back in court on Nov. 22.

T-Keeyha M. Lane (Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.