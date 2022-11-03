Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One of Bay City’s most well-known entrepreneurs, Art Dore, passed away on Nov. 2. He was 86.

His daughter Beth Dore announced his death on social media.

“This day was not going to be like any other day for me - he prepared me for most everything - so my chin is up, wiping my tears, and rejoicing we had 86 years with this man,” Beth Dore said in the post. “He is my father- and Bay City’s most loved dad.”

According to her social media post, funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

