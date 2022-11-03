Election expert: Waiting until the last minute to send in your absentee ballot could slow election results

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -With high voter turnout expected Tuesday, election officials are encouraging people to turn in their absentee ballots sooner, rather than later.

In 2020, it took multiple days to get the final vote-tallies back in many areas across the country, including Michigan.

And the popularity of absentee ballots has the potential to slow the count, said Mary Clark, the immediate past president of the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks

“How fast it comes will all be dependent on how many ballots are returned Election Day,” Clark said.

She said if a bunch of absentee ballots are returned to a clerk’s office just before 8 p.m. Election Day, it will reduce the speed of posting results. That’s because the clerk’s office must verify signatures on those ballots.

“You’re looking at, at least an hour to get that last bunch acceptable and approved to go up to the AV counting board,” Clark said. “And then it goes through the regular process of checking the ballot envelope off the list, opening the ballot, and then tabulating the ballot.”

And that’s in smaller areas she said.

Processing in larger jurisdictions such as Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Lansing will take longer due to the sheer number of absentee ballots in the 8 p.m. pickup -- three to four hours or longer, Clark said.

She tells TV-5 that’s why ballots seem to arrive in the middle of the night.

“When they quote unquote see ballots coming in late in a AV counting board, those ballots coming in quote unquote late, were actually received by 8 p.m.,” Clark said.

Given that, Clark said it may be premature to expect results on election night.

“I think that it’s possible that final, final results will not be in until Wednesday morning with everybody,” she said.

Clark adds the time to mail in absentee ballots has passed.

“Don’t mail them, and do vote,” she said.

