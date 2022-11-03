Flint man pleads guilty to 2 violent carjackings

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man pleaded guilty to committing two carjackings.

The Department of Justice made the announcement on Nov. 3.

According to court records, 20-year-old Darian Welch committed one carjacking in Grand Blanc after midnight on July 23, 2021, where he approached the victim as she was pumping gas into her car. He pulled out a loaded gun, put the muzzle against her temple, and demanded her keys, the DOJ said, adding Welch took the keys and drove off in her car.

Welch was charged with brandishing a firearm while committing a carjacking. He faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

Court records said the second carjacking happened after midnight on Sept. 21, 2021 in Flint Township. Welch approached the victim as she was about to drive away from the gas station. He asked her for a ride to an apartment complex and she agreed to drop him off there, the DOJ said.

After they were parked, Welch punched the victim in the face multiple times, pulled her out of the driver’s seat, threw her onto the ground, and kicked her repeatedly, the DOJ said. The victim suffered facial fractures and spent several days in the hospital. Welch drove off in her car and about an hour later, he led police on a high-speed chase and lost control of the car, the DOJ said.

Welch was charged with a carjacking that resulted in serious bodily injury and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Welch’s sentencing is set for March 14, 2023.

