Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act.

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth, a summary suspension on Oct. 25.

There was an attempted business and classroom inspection at the established Grand Blanc location, but it was found to be closed and vacant. According to officials, they were instructing out of a classroom at an unapproved Flint location. Officials said the provider didn’t submit the required information to obtain a new provider certificate to identify the new address.

Officials also said the provider didn’t obtain departmental approval for use of the classroom, foregoing the fire marshal inspection and not updating the six behind-the-wheel routes. The provider also didn’t submit requested student records and falsified classroom information when they reported to MDOS, the department said.

MDOS has suspended the instructor and provider certificates held by Booth.

Those who have a complaint against Training Day Drivers Academy LLC are encouraged to file a complaint with MDOS.

