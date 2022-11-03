Rain for some on Friday, gusty Saturday with passing showers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a great run of weather this week and while the warmth isn’t slowing down, we’ll start seeing changes soon.

But before that, we still achieved highs in the 60s and 70s again today under tons of sun. And while the wind picked up a bit, it hasn’t been overwhelming. It’s worth noting that while changes will arrive on Friday, most of the TV5 viewing area appears to remain dry until Saturday when our best rain chance of the next seven days returns to the forecast.

This Evening & Overnight

Temperatures will be in the 60s through sunset (6:24 PM) but will fall quickly into the 50s after that occurs. Skies will remain relatively clear, with just gradually increasing clouds overnight.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall into the 50s. (WNEM)

Normally, this would seem like a night we could fall off significantly overnight. However, our southerly wind will stay a bit more elevated overnight around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally with gusts near 20 miles per hour. This will keep our lows in the 50s tonight, and work to keep fog at bay for most.

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies will take over through the morning, if you don’t wake up to mostly cloudy skies initially. Despite this, we expect to stay dry through the morning hours on Friday. It’s also possible we get through a good chunk of the early afternoon dry, but as a cold front gradually moves through Wisconsin toward our area, shower chances will start returning closer to dinnertime for parts of the viewing area.

The best chance for rain Friday evening will be north and west of the Tri-Cities, but it’s still possible the Tri-Cities region could still see a few passing showers. We’ve seen a bit of a southward shift in our data today, so we’ll include a small chance there. Most of the Thumb (except the far northern portions) and areas near I-69 should remain largely dry, unless there’s another shift.

These showers will press northward by late evening and the overnight hours should be primarily dry.

High temperatures on Friday will be just as warm, even with the extra clouds. (WNEM)

Ahead of any showers on Friday, highs should still be well into the 60s and low 70s for another day, even with more clouds. Winds will be a bit more breezy out of the south southwest on Friday, sustained between 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 30 miles per hour at times.

Saturday

Rain showers will arrive late morning in the west, then spread east through the day. (WNEM)

Rain is expected to return to the area closer to our traditional lunchtime hours on Saturday near US-127, gradually moving eastward through the afternoon and evening hours.

Showers will spread east on Saturday afternoon. (WNEM)

These showers should mostly be on the lighter side, with rainfall totals through the Friday night and Saturday time frame mostly adding up to less than 0.25″ for the area. The best chance to exceed that amount would be north and west of the Tri-Cities.

We should clear out late Saturday night. (WNEM)

Rain should move out by late Saturday evening and skies will clear into Sunday.

Rain amounts aren't expected to be heavy on Saturday. They'll be highest northwest. (WNEM)

Strong wind gusts are a concern on Saturday, possibly reaching Wind Advisory criteria. We’ll keep watching this, but gusts between 40 to 50 miles per hour are possible. This could lead to power outages, and falling limbs/branches, so be prepared for that possibility. The afternoon and evening hours would be the time of concern for this.

Wind gusts are expected to be strong on Saturday. (WNEM)

Although we may not do it with the rain in the forecast, avoid burning leaves with the wind reaching these levels.

Highs on Saturday will remain warm, even with the clouds and showers, and it will be another day spent in the 60s and perhaps 70s if we can hold off the rain long enough in some areas.

