Saginaw County Undersheriff: Daylight Saving Time will have no effect on deer car crashes

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As we move through deer mating and hunting season, Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez wants to warn drivers to be extra cautious.

“It’s gonna get colder and they’re gonna start moving and with that, they don’t look both ways. They just run. And sometimes they run into our paths,” says Gomez about the risk of a motorist crashing into a deer.

Vehicle crashes involving deer typically increase during this time of year and Gomez says deer get skittish in the woods because of hunters.

“They’re in a place where they shouldn’t have noise. And they come close to a road...they’re used to that noise. It’s when they’re in the woods and they hear a branch snap. They’re not used to that noise and that’s why they take off,” says Gomez.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), more than 52,000 vehicle-deer crashes were reported in 2021. Those accidents resulted in nearly 1,500 injuries and 10 deaths; and of those 10 deaths 6 were motorcyclists. A study published in the journal, ‘Current Biology’, says car-deer crashes could go down if the U.S. stuck to Daylight Saving Time year-round. However, Undersheriff Gomez says the change in time doesn’t matter when it comes to the possibility of hitting a deer.

“I know that, you know, daylight savings is coming, it doesn’t matter. They’re gonna adjust and they’re going to do the same things that they do. At the same times normally that they do, and it’s just going to feel darker,” says Gomez.

He says the best way for people to avoid crashing is to stay vigilant, stay in your lane, and apply the brakes.

Gomez says, “Do not swerve. Stay in your lane as best you can because when you swerve you’re responsible for what happens to your vehicle once you leave the roadway.”

According to MSP the highest number of reported deer-car crashes happen between the 6pm to 8:59pm timeframe.

