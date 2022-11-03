Staying dry Thursday before showers move in end of week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our recent dry stretch of weather continues this Thursday, though a few more clouds than we’ve been used to are expected. Today will be a sort of transition day into the showers that are expected at the end of the week, and parts of the weekend. One item of the forecast we want to hone in on more is the wind on Saturday. Rainfall is still on track for Saturday too.

Today

Some patchy fog is possible as you’re out the door this morning, the only heavy fog being in the eastern Thumb. Your drive may see delays near the lakeshore, otherwise it will be light fog like what was observed Wednesday morning. Temperatures at the bus stop are just a touch warmer than yesterday, readings are closer to the lower to middle 40s this morning. It’s dry for your morning commute too with clear skies! We’re expecting a few more clouds today, still partly to mostly sunny overall. Any clouds will mostly be high clouds. Highs should be able to hit 70 degrees right on the nose for many today, this will be helped by a southwest wind from 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday will be another mild day with temperatures right at 70 degrees in some locations. (WNEM)

Tonight

Although we’ll see increasing clouds through the overnight period, conditions still stay dry. The bus stops and morning drive Friday will still be in good shape, just with more clouds than these past mornings. Lows will only fall to around 54 degrees overnight with a southerly wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday night sees lows in the 50s, quite mild for early November! (WNEM)

Friday & Weekend Outlook

Showers will begin to move into our northern counties during the afternoon hours Friday. If you’re located in the Tri-Cities, Flint, or the Thumb, you’ll likely be able to stay dry all afternoon and evening. Highs will still be warm Friday, up to around 69 degrees. The breeze will be picking up from the south southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Our northern counties stand the best chance at seeing showers Friday. (WNEM)

On Saturday, the rain may be able to pick up even earlier. We could see it starting as early as 12 PM. The rain isn’t expected to be all too heavy with totals only around 0.10″ for the Tri-Cities and south, and between 0.25″ to 0.50″ for our northwestern locations.

Showers are expected to be widespread at times Saturday. (WNEM)

The one item of the forecast to watch for Saturday is the wind. We’re expecting to see wind gusts at -- or possibly even exceeding -- 40 mph. That wind direction would be from the south. We will monitor this wind threat and whether it warrants a First Alert Weather Day, but in any case, you’ll want to secure or bring in any loose outdoor objects or decorations!

Saturday will see strong wind gusts that could easily exceed 40 mph. (WNEM)

Sunday will be a much quieter day behind the low, we’re expecting decreasing clouds and overall a lot of sunshine to finish off the weekend. Temperatures should still manage to reach into the lower 60s. Take a look at where temperatures start off heading into next workweek in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

