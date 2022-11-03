Undersheriff: 7-year-old’s shooting highlights importance of gun locks

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Days after accidentally shooting himself, a 7-year-old boy has died.

“I don’t have the words to express how badly I feel for that family,” Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments in Bridgeport Township.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane owned the gun the boy used. She lived in the apartment with the boy and his mother.

The boy shot himself with Lane’s gun after she left him unattended in the apartment, the prosecutor’s office said.

Gomez said this tragedy serves as a reminder to use gun safety locks. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office gives them away for free.

“It’s a small, small thing we can do to hopefully improve safety for the children of our county,” Gomez said.

Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan’s Outdoors Shop in Bay City, said children need to be educated about the danger of guns. He believes just trying to hide them won’t work.

“Soon as you want to put it away so they can’t see it, they can’t find it, what are they looking to do? They’re going to try and find it,” Duncan said.

Duncan said any gun owner who may have kids at their home should safeguard their firearms.

“If you’re going to have kids in your house, even grandparents got to think about when the grandkids come over, even though you got older kids and they’re grown up, they’re going to bring friends over that’s got kids and stuff. So, you can’t predict, you got to plan ahead,” Duncan said.

Gomez said if you would like to get a free gun safety lock to protect something that’s priceless to you, go to the sheriff’s office and get as many as you need.

“Just come right here to 311 S. Harrison, right in the front doors of the sheriff’s office. You hit the button, they say, ‘what can we do for you?’ You say, ‘I’m here to get a free gun safety lock,’ walk up to counter, and they give you as many as you want,” Gomez said.

