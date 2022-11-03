Whitmer, Dixon campaign in mid-Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - With polls tightening and less than a week to go before the election, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon campaigned Wednesday in mid-Michigan.

Whitmer received applause from an enthusiastic group of volunteers in Mount Pleasant.

“I thank you for the work that you’re doing,” Whitmer said.

With Nov. 8th approaching, she reminded them the stakes are high.

“It’s energizing, you know,” she said. “We do this work because we love people.”

The volunteers were joined by Democratic candidates who are also on the ballot and who share Whitmer’s view on abortion rights.

“Every woman should have the ability to make their own choices about her body and her future - period,” Whitmer said. “And my opponent wants to take us back to 1931 to make abortion a felony, no exceptions for rape, no exceptions for incest, criminalizing doctors and nurses.”

In Midland, Dixon offered her take on the divisive issue.

“If they want Gretchen Whitmer’s stance on abortion they can vote, but they should also be assured that a judge has already ruled in this case and said that there will be no ban on abortion in the state of Michigan,” Dixon said. “I would love to see some of those protections go back in place that would make sure that you have to have parental consent if you’re a minor and you would like to get an abortion, and you have to have a medical degree to perform an abortion.”

Dixon was greeted in Midland by an engaged crowd of hundreds.

“I am asking you for the honor of serving you,” she said.

Dixon was also joined by former state representative and running mate Shane Hernandez and several Republican candidates looking to oust Whitmer and Democrats at the top of state government.

Polling shows that aside from abortion, the economy and inflation are top of mind for voters.

Whitmer says she’s focused on creating opportunities for everyone.

Dixon promising to reduce business regulations by 40-percent and taxes.

“We’ve talked at length about making sure that we can reduce the personal income tax,” Dixon said. “This is something the governor was offered twice and she vetoed that. She also had the opportunity to give a child tax credit back and vetoed that. We’d like to move forward with that.”

“We know that our work to bring down the cost of daycare and childcare and tuition has helped people get ahead and keep money in their pockets,” Whitmer said. “I’ve also proposed a pause in the sales tax on gas, tripling the earned income tax credit so that 700,000 hardworking families can get a little break, keep $3,000 in their pockets,” she continued.

With legal challenges to the election already playing out, each candidate weighed in.

TV5′s Elisse Ramey asked each candidate if they believe our elections are valid, free and fair.

“This last election, 2020, has been audited 250 times, including by the Republican Senate,” Whitmer said. “All have concluded that it was a free and fair election and the result was reflective of the will of the people. Anyone who continues to sow that kind of distrust is trying to undermine our democracy.”

Dixon offered a less-certain assessment.

“I know that we’re going to have a lot of people at the polls,” Dixon said. “I know that there have been a lot of groups focused on making sure the elections are fair. As long as our secretary of state doesn’t try to break the law like she did the last time then I feel it will be fair,” she added.

