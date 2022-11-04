Atherton Community Schools report another instance of airdrop threats

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Atherton Community Schools will remain open on Friday, Nov. 4, after more airdrop threats were reported Thursday.

According to the statement from the superintendent, just after 11:00 a.m., staff was alerted to the airdrop message.

Burton Police were contacted immediately, and the building went into lockdown. As police investigated, at about 11:47 a.m., another airdrop threat was sent to some student phones, containing a list of student and staff names as individual targets of violence.

In his letter to parents Thursday afternoon, Superintendent John Ploof acknowledged the frustration and stress felt in the community but asked for patience from parents.

School will be open as scheduled Friday with new security measures in place. That includes the use of clear backpacks, metal detectors, and armed guards.

