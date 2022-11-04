Court of Claims rules against former students in lawsuit against U of M, former professor

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) -Attorney Daniel Barnett represents eight former University of Michigan students who say they were sexually assaulted by former University of Michigan professor Bruce Conforth. Last week, a lawsuit against Conforth and U of M seeking an unspecified amount of monetary damages was dismissed by the court of claims.

“The court ruled last week that we waited too long, that the survivors waited too long. We’re going to appeal that. We’re going to appeal it because it doesn’t create justice. It is an outdated law. It doesn’t protect survivors. It protects institutions,” Barnett said.

One of the eight accussers, Amelia Brown, says her life was struck a huge blow after the court’s decision, which in part said, the claims against Conforth and U of M, were filed more than two years after the alleged act took place.

“It’s despicable that our worth, our shot at justice, should be evaluated based on how many of us were abused, how famous our abuser was, how much press attention we’re shining on them, or if we report it within a statute of limitations that is one of the least trauma-informed in this nation,” Brown said.

Brown also made a plea to new University of Michigan President Santa Ono.

“President Ono, we are a group of survivors personally inviting you and the university attorneys to meet with us, to grant us the justice we deserve, and to line up your actions with your words. Otherwise, your commitment to working with survivors isn’t a commitment at all. It’s PR,” Brown said.

As for Barnett, he tells us he will do everything he can to get justice for his clients.

“When they know somebody has sexually assaulted somebody in the past, and they don’t do anything about it, they need to be held accountable,” Barnett said.

A separate lawsuit against Conforth and U of M filed in Washtenaw County is still pending.

WNEM reached out to U of M for comment. In a statement, the university tells TV 5 it will continue to speak in the courts with the parties and their attorneys.

