Essexville man arrested for child abuse

CHEBOYGAN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 25-year-old Essexville man has been arrested for child abuse after his infant suffered numerous broken bones.

Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a call to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey about the injured infant.

Police determined the person of interest was the infant’s father, 25-year-old Tristin Green, of Essexville.

On Nov. 1, MSP conducted a non-custodial interview with Green to determine how the infant’s injuries occurred.

According to officials, Green stated he was laying the infant in a pack-n-play when he forcefully pressed his chest into the infant. The infant’s arm was behind its back, which caused the injury.

Green was arrested on Nov. 1 and was lodged at the Cheboygan County Jail. He was arraigned on Nov. 3 in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County for one count of first-degree child abuse.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash surety to the full amount. His next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing.

