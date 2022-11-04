Family calls for justice in deadly Flint fire that killed 2 boys

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a Flint fire earlier this year held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a city council meeting where they are expected to discuss the matter.

On May 28, at about 9:01 p.m., a house caught fire in Flint. The responding firefighters arrived at the home about 9:02 p.m. At 9:05 p.m., they announced they possibly could not get inside the home, one of the attorneys said at the press conference on Friday. At 9:10 p.m., two firemen were able to get inside the home. One allegedly went upstairs and the other stayed downstairs. The firefighters announced the home was all clear moments later, according to the attorney.

“We have information now that even though they gave an all clear [...] that was a lie,” Attorney Robert Kenner said.

Lamar Mitchell, 9, and Zyaire Mitchell, 12, were found in a room on the second floor where they were left to succumb to the smoke and fire, Kenner said. An investigation by Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton revealed two firefighters fabricated and lied on their report, according to Kenner. The responding firefighters reported they checked the room but Zyaire was found on the bed and Lamar was found on the floor, Zenner said.

Six minutes later, two other firefighters went upstairs to take out the AC unit to let out the smoke when they found the children alive and breathing, Kenner reported. They brought the boys out and rushed them to a local hospital. Ultimately, three and four days later, the children died.

“We’re here for justice,” Kenner said. “This family deserves answers. That’s all we’re here for.”

The children’s mother stated it had been six months and one day since she last saw her children.

“I just want justice for them. They didn’t deserve this. Every day is a struggle knowing that I won’t see them anymore,” she said.

Attorney Todd Flood said he has experts investigating the fire to deliver a thorough investigation of what happened that night and how the children died.

“Obviously there was a manipulation of evidence,” Flood said. “We’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

Flood went on to say one minute can mean the difference between life and death with smoke inhalation.

One of the firefighters who responded resigned on July 25. The other firefighter was disciplined after an investigation into the incident.

