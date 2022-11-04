First Alert Saturday: Strong wind gusts expected, showers too

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While the warmth has stuck around, gray skies have taken back over in Mid-Michigan for today.

Some areas are also seeing passing showers, which will be around for the evening before pushing northward overnight. Showers will once again be possible on Saturday, and those showers will be joined by strong wind gusts through a good chunk of the day.

Due to those strong wind gusts expected, we have issued a TV5 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.

This Evening & Overnight

Before we get to the First Alert Day, we’ll focus on your Friday evening plans. We expected the greatest chance for rain to be around the Tri-Cities to the north and west of there. The chances will be lowest around the Tri-Cities, getting more likely and more consistent as you head north from there. These showers will push northward through the evening, and we’ll dry out overnight.

Showers should move out overnight. (WNEM)

Track the rain with our Interactive Radar before heading out!

Temperatures are variable tonight with the showers passing through, but don’t expect much of a drop off tonight. After sunset (6:23 PM), we may see a slight drop, but we should remain fairly steady tonight before landing in the upper 50s to low 60s for lows.

Lows tonight won't fall far. (WNEM)

Our southerly winds which will remain roughly 10-20 miles per hour tonight with gusts around 30 miles per hour, should help us out with the warmth.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day

Strong winds are expected on Saturday. (WNEM)

Let’s start with the wind threat on Saturday. Our winds are expected to become stronger through the morning, becoming sustained between 15 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts ranging between 40 to 55 miles per hour. Gusts in this range will be enough to cause some sporadic tree damage, which could lead to power outages here and there. It will easily blow around loose objects outside as well, so be sure to secure those when you can.

Wind Advisories will be in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening for the entire TV5 viewing area. For specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Highs will be just as warm on Saturday (WNEM)

Highs will remain warm on Saturday, with most areas hitting the 60s again to start the weekend.

Showers are expected Saturday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Most of the area will start the day dry on Saturday, but if you’re in one of our counties along US-127 (Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Roscommon), you will have a chance during the morning hours, so be sure to stay aware of the radar if you plan on getting something done outside.

Some stronger showers could be possible on Saturday evening. (WNEM)

Showers will move west to east, with the best chance occurring during the afternoon and evening through about 9 PM or so. Severe weather is not expected, but some of these showers could bring even stronger pops of wind on an isolated basis.

Showers should end during the late evening hours, and skies will gradually clear into the day on Sunday. Lows will settle in the 40s Saturday night.

Clouds should move out behind the rain on Saturday night. (WNEM)

Sunday

The second half of the weekend should be beautiful! Skies may feature a few passing clouds from time to time, but we expect plenty of sunshine through the day.

High temperatures will be cooler on Sunday. (WNEM)

Highs will remain warm despite the passage of the cold front, with upper 50s to middle 60s on Sunday afternoon. Winds will remain breezy, but not as strong as Saturday. Expect sustained winds between 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Dry weather continues Sunday night with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.