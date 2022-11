SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Week 11 features mild temperatures for football playoffs this evening, but the chance for showers farther up north. Stay dry and have fun!

GOTW Week 11: Saginaw MLS @ Ubly (WNEM)

Week 11: Standish @ Millington (WNEM)

Week 11: Breckenridge @ Merrill (WNEM)

Week 11: Linden @ Fenton (WNEM)

Week 11: Freeland @ Goodrich (WNEM)

Week11: Dewitt @ Mt. Pleasant (WNEM)

Week 11: Laker @ Montrose (WNEM)

Week 11: Clarkston @ Davison (WNEM)

Week 11: Swan Valley @ Frankenmuth (WNEM)

Week 11: Waterford Mott @ Midland (WNEM)

Week 11: Deckerville @ Brown City (WNEM)

