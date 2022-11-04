Freeland Community School District to hold class Friday after reported bomb threat

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Freeland Community School District will hold class as scheduled on Friday, Nov. 4, after a staff member received a threatening email.

Superintendent Matt Cairy said in a statement to parents, a high school staff member received the email Thursday night, indicating at some point in the future, an individual would “explode” the high school.

Tittabawassee Township Police were called to investigate the threat and found the individual responsible for the email. The high school and middle school were searched by bomb dogs, though nothing was found. Police determined the individual responsible did not have the capabilities to follow up on the threat.

Schools will operate as normal on Friday. There will be an increased police presence on school grounds.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.