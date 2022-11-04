Genesee Co. Prosecutor warns voting infringement could have criminal charges

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State officials want everyone to know citizens have the right to cast a ballot freely and anyone trying to infringe on someone’s right to vote could face criminal charges ranging from misdemeanors up to felonies.

“We think it’s important that everybody know about their legal rights. That they should be able to go to the polls without any kind of threat, or intimidation, or interference,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

He is joining prosecutors across the state, along with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, in the effort to make sure voters are aware of their rights. Leyton said he hasn’t heard of any threats directed at polling places in Genesee County, but he realizes this election comes at a time when the country is deeply divided.

“Even in a milder climate, we get the call about somebody has crossed the 100-foot line wearing a vote for John Doe type of T-shirt, which you’re not supposed to do,” Leyton said. “But with the political climate the way it is now, with the hostility on the sides that exist, I think it’s wise that we are on the lookout.”

Leyton wants anyone who witnesses someone trying to interfere with the election to call law enforcement and in cases of violence or intimidation, call 911.

“All of the police agencies are on alert around the county. And they’ll be patrolling the polling places. And they’ve been preparing for this for some time. I know folks watch the ballot boxes where the absentee ballots are being dropped to make sure there’s no shenanigans there,” Layton said. “So, I don’t anticipate any problems but we’re ready if there are any issues.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.