‘He was a legend:’ Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies at 86

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The legend, the businessman, the “toughman” as he was often called -- well-known entrepreneur Art Dore has died.

“He was kind of a legend here in Bay City and Michigan, I think,” said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in the Midland Street business district.

The 86-year-old is credited for bringing a lot of business to Bay City, and those who knew him say he will be missed by many.

“I’ve Known Art for a very very long time,” said Seann McClelland, general manager River Rock Café, another Midland Street business. “I worked for him, I bartended at a couple of his bars and restaurants. Bay City lost a legend today. He’s done so much for this community and he’s going to be very missed.”

Dore owned several businesses in his lifetime including the Prime Event Center and the Saginaw Valley Golf Course. He also owned a number of the Midland Street taverns.

“Always had some words of wisdom for me some advice as a new business owner after moving here 20 years ago,” Novellino said. “And always had questions for me too, always was interested in my opinion, and for a guy that was so successful to be interested in my opinion meant a lot to me as well.”

Dore also was a competitive boxer, and he’s credited with turning Bay City’s Toughman Boxing into an international extravaganza.

“He brought a lot of good things to the community, and we wish the family well,” said Janey Ruggiero, owner of O’Hare’s Bar and Grill.

Family members say they will announce his funeral arrangements soon.

