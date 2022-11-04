Huron Co. man wins $1M Powerball prize

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Norman Doerr, of Ubly, found out he won a $1 million Powerball prize while watching the morning news.

The 62-year-old matched the five white balls in the Oct. 19 drawing and won the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at Fast Freddie’s, located at 2245 Main St. in Ubly.

His winning numbers were 06-18-15-27-42.

“I started playing these two sets of numbers in the Powerball game about eight years ago,” Doerr said. “I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before. I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner! I had to pause the TV and look over the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t mistaken.”

He recently visited the Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and plans to save his winnings for retirement.

“Winning is a great feeling and is going to allow me to retire earlier than I planned,” Doerr said.

If a player is lucky enough to win Saturday’s $1.5 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the third-largest jackpot in US lottery history.

