Poll challenger rules will stay in place due to Michigan Supreme Court order

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Supreme Court weighed in on a lawsuit that prompted a judge to block guidelines for election challengers, bringing some needed clarity to voters and election workers just days before the 2022 midterm election.

The state Supreme Court put that decision on hold, which effectively means the protocols that guided the August primary will also guide next Tuesday’s vote counting.

Election challengers are people with limited responsibilities at precincts and absentee ballot counting locations. They can observe election inspectors, challenge the voting rights of people they don’t believe are registered, and challenge certain procedures.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the guidelines will help ensure the challengers themselves are on the up and up.

“These were protocols that we had the authority to issue, and I’m glad the Michigan Supreme Court has affirmed that authority,” Benson said.

The decision means challengers may not have any electronic device at absentee ballot processing facilities; parties must name their challengers before election day; challengers must submit a specific credential form; and, the challengers must only communicate with a “challenger liaison” instead of election officials.

The guidelines were intended to reduce confrontations like those that erupted during the 2020 election.

Benson characterized the Republican lawsuit as part of a broader effort to sow mistrust in elections.

“I think we’re also in a moment where we’re seeing lawsuits filed here in Michigan and in states like Pennsylvania to try to change the protocols at the last minute, creating a lot of confusion,” Benson said.

Benson said she is confident the results next week will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people.

