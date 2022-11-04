Some showers move in today, strong winds arrive Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve enjoyed quite a dry week so far, but changes do come into the forecast today as we’re expecting showers in parts of Mid-Michigan. These showers won’t affect everyone today though. Everyone will see mild weather again today.

The bigger focus of the forecast is on the wind for the upcoming weekend. The WNEM TV5 First Alert Weather Team is issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday, November 5 due to the potential for strong wind gusts. You’ll want to take time today to take preventative actions such as securing or bringing in any loose outdoor objects.

Today

Dry weather still holds out the door this morning so the bus stops and commute are in good shape. Also in a change of pace this morning, there’s no fog! There are more clouds moving in from the west this morning, but the rain is still a few hundred miles away. We’re expecting more clouds as a whole today, generally skies will be mostly cloudy. Those with the best chance of seeing showers today are in our northwestern communities. There have been a few southerly shifts in the showers for today, so it will be cutting it close to the Tri-Cities, but Flint and the Thumb still look to stay nearly -- if not completely -- dry.

Any showers today will mostly be to the northwest. The Tri-Cities will be cutting it close, but Flint and The Thumb should manage to stay dry. (WNEM)

Highs today will also still be mild. Expect numbers to reach to around 69 to 70 degrees again, and a southwesterly wind from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Overall, it will be a little breezier than Thursday, but still less windy than what we’re expecting Saturday.

Friday will be another mild day! (WNEM)

Tonight

Some of the showers up north will still be present earlier in the overnight. However, those should move out not too long after midnight and mostly cloudy conditions stay. Lows will stay mild too as a result of the clouds, readings are only expected to fall to around 59 degrees. The wind will stay from the south with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 25 mph.

Weekend Outlook & First Alert Weather Day

Saturday holds a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for stronger wind gusts. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, the First Alert Weather Day is for Saturday due to the potential for stronger winds. The strongest winds are expected from around 10 AM through midnight. To hone in even more, the strongest wind gusts Saturday (near 50 mph) should be from around 3 PM to 6 PM. Overall, gusty conditions with speeds around 45 mph are expected during the 10 AM to midnight timeframe. With wind gusts this strong, you’ll want to make sure you take time on Friday to secure or bring in any loose outdoor objects, especially at this time of year, decorations. Isolated power outages will be possible along with tree damage where we have the strongest gusts.

There is the potential for some wind gusts to even reach 50 mph. (WNEM)

Although Sunday shouldn’t be as windy, the breeze is still expected to remain with gusts from 25 to 30 mph. Saturday sees a high of 68 degrees, while Sunday sees decreasing clouds with a high of 63 degrees.

Next week still looks quiet, take a look in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

