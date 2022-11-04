Two suspects arrested in Burton shooting

By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Police Department took two suspects into custody on Nov. 4 after being dispatched to a call about a shooting.

At about 11:21 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, all parties had left the area.

They were then notified by Central Dispatch that a male with a gunshot wound to the arm arrived at Hurley Hospital in a personal vehicle, officials said. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office secured the vehicle, officials said.

According to witnesses, the victim - along with three friends - was collecting belongings from his house. The suspects arrived at the house in a silver Chrysler 200, got out of the vehicle, and started shooting at the victim, police said.

One of the friends of the victim returned fire and struck one of the suspects in the arm, police said.

Both suspects were taken into custody at Hurley Hospital.

The suspect with the gunshot wound suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One suspect will be lodged at the Genesee County Jail and the other suspect will be lodged at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges.

