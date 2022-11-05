First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to winds. Rain showers also possible.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We have declared today (Saturday) as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for winds gusts of 35-45 mph, possibly near 50 mph during this afternoon and evening hours prior to a cold front passing through the area. After the cold front, continued gusts of 30-40 mph will remain possible through the overnight hours. Gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible into Sunday as well.

Here are the details for the First Alert Weather Day

WHAT: Wind gusts of 20-30 mph increasing to 30-40 mph this afternoon. High end gusts may exceed 50 mph.

WHEN: 10am Saturday to Midnight tonight (12am Sunday) or late Saturday morning through late Saturday night.

WHY: Strong wind gusts may cause damage to trees, possibly leading to isolated power outages this afternoon and evening. Unsecured objects will be blown around.

Now to your full forecast:

TODAY

Temperatures are starting out in the mid 60s (incredibly warm for November!), but will increase towards the upper 60s briefly this afternoon before a cold front passes overhead this evening. Winds will be gusty (40-possibly 50 mph) this afternoon and evening. Rain showers are expected to continue through the morning for our far northern counties while everyone else starts out dry. Heading into the afternoon and evening, rain shower chances will increase as the cold front approaches.

TONIGHT

Temperatures take a big dip back into the low-mid 40s overnight behind the cold front. As the front passes, showers will end from west to east and clouds will gradually clear as dry air moves in aloft moves in. Winds should still gust between 30-40 mph at times.

TOMORROW

Temperatures will start out in the mid 40s during the morning, climbing into the lower 60s by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies, possibly becoming most sunny by the late afternoon. Winds should still gust between 20-30mph. We will also be dry.

