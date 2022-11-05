Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One mid-Michigan business is getting international attention after being featured in a new Black Panther Mastercard commercial.

Since the debut, it’s been a whirlwind for owner of Comma Bookstore and Social Hub, Egypt Otis.

“I was very honored in being part of Mastercard’s Strivers Initiative that is created to help amplify black women owned businesses and really create a platform so they can connect with the resources and digital tools to build their business,” Otis said.

Representing Flint, this real-life superhero was also flown to Los Angeles where she would see the world premiere of Wakanda Forever with all the stars.

“I see the cast of the movie and I was just like…in complete awe,” Otis said.

Awarded more than $25,000 in funds for her business, Otis plans grow her business and promote her cause.

“Positive self-imaging is very important and crucial. I know it was for me,” Otis said.

She said she is one of only six black independent bookstore owners in the state, and the only one in Genesee County.

“I needed that representation and mentorship to give to give me a sense of connection to my culture, connection to my community, so that’s what I try to achieve here, and I think that parallels a lot with the Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie. So many children see themselves in these heroes,” Otis said.

