Mt. Pleasant Police ask for help to find family of two young children

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police are asking for help to find the family of two young children found alone on Saturday.

Officers responded to the call at 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl found unaccompanied within city limits.

Investigators said the children are currently with Child Protective Services. Currently, only a photo of the toddler is available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mt. Pleasant Police at 989-779-9111.

