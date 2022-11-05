Mt. Pleasant Police ask for help to find family of two young children

Mt. Pleasant Police are looking for the family of two young children found unaccompanied Saturday morning.(Mt. Pleasant Police Department)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police are asking for help to find the family of two young children found alone on Saturday.

Officers responded to the call at 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl found unaccompanied within city limits.

Investigators said the children are currently with Child Protective Services. Currently, only a photo of the toddler is available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mt. Pleasant Police at 989-779-9111.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with TV5 on the air and online for updates.

