Sheriff: Three duck hunters rescued after being stranded on Saginaw Bay

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Three duck hunters are safe after being stranded on Saginaw Bay Friday night according to the Huron County Sheriff.

Kelly Hanson, the Huron County Sheriff, said dispatch was contacted by a hunter off of the Geiger Road public access site who said he and two other men were stranded a mile from the access point. The hunter said he and his partners had taken two kayaks and a 14-foot-boat with an outboard motor earlier in the day.

Hanson said the hunters attempted to return, but the wind was blowing too hard to paddle the kayaks in and the motor quit working.

Deputies from the Huron and Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, along with firefighters from the Caseville Fire Department.

The three men, a 26-year-old from Battle Creek, a 37-year-old from Richland and a 30-year-old from Lawton were rescued and brought back to shore without incident.

Hanson said all three men were dressed appropriately for the weather and had functioning cellphones so they were able to call for help. Hanson said he know this isn’t always the case, and encourages hunters venturing out into the bay to have a back up plan in case something goes wrong.

