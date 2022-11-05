Sheriff: Three duck hunters rescued after being stranded on Saginaw Bay

Three duck hunters were rescued from the Saginaw Bay according to the Huron County Sheriff's...
Three duck hunters were rescued from the Saginaw Bay according to the Huron County Sheriff's Office.(Huron County Sheriff)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Three duck hunters are safe after being stranded on Saginaw Bay Friday night according to the Huron County Sheriff.

Kelly Hanson, the Huron County Sheriff, said dispatch was contacted by a hunter off of the Geiger Road public access site who said he and two other men were stranded a mile from the access point. The hunter said he and his partners had taken two kayaks and a 14-foot-boat with an outboard motor earlier in the day.

Hanson said the hunters attempted to return, but the wind was blowing too hard to paddle the kayaks in and the motor quit working.

Deputies from the Huron and Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, along with firefighters from the Caseville Fire Department.

The three men, a 26-year-old from Battle Creek, a 37-year-old from Richland and a 30-year-old from Lawton were rescued and brought back to shore without incident.

Hanson said all three men were dressed appropriately for the weather and had functioning cellphones so they were able to call for help. Hanson said he know this isn’t always the case, and encourages hunters venturing out into the bay to have a back up plan in case something goes wrong.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, November 5
Mt. Pleasant Police are looking for the family of two young children found unaccompanied...
Mt. Pleasant Police ask for help to find family of two young children
Flint bookstore owner Egypt Otis appears in a commercial for Black Panther and Mastercard.
Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning.
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 5