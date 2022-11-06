Bay Co. nonprofits receive financial boost from grant funding

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay County nonprofits are receiving a big financial boost.

22 local organizations have been awarded $750,000 to help them recover from the pandemic.

With bitter cold temperatures are just around the corner, Bay County Habitat for Humanity said it has been more challenging to help as many people as they would like since the pandemic.

“We have been doing a lot of critical home repairs, like the house behind us, we just put a roof over it. We’re doing a lot of roofs we’re doing a lot of furnaces,” said Brian Krause, the Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity Bay County.

Some other recipients of the grant money are the Bay Area Women’s Center and the Boy’s and Girl’s Club.

“These grants are designed to help our non-profits not only recover but rebuild from the effects of the pandemic,” said Diane Mahoney, the CEO of the Bay Area Community Foundation. “It had definitely an effect on their revenue streams. At the same time, they were seeing an increased demand for services. Whether it was programming to help our kids stay in school, or food, emergency food, many of those needs were going unmet.”

Krause said the organization will be able to use the funds to get back on track.

“We still have quite a few projects we are going to be working on throughout the wintertime, but we’re actually looking to start building some houses. We haven’t built a house for several years here in Bay County. So, we’re gonna build for houses in the next three years,” Krause said.

