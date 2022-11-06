Drier and breezy Sunday followed by a cool and sunny start to the work week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After an active weather day on Saturday, Sunday will be far calmer with winds only gusting between 20-30 mph and no rain. Sunshine will; be possible during the afternoon and this evening for some, otherwise a mix of clouds and some sun at times is expected. High temperatures should make a return to the lower 60s on a stiff southwest breeze and a bit of sunshine through the day.

TONIGHT

Overnight skies will clear across Mid-Michigan and temperatures will turn to the west allowing our low temperatures to fall back into the lower 40s, while some upper 30s are possible further north. We will remain dry an quite through the start of Monday morning but plan for a cooler start to the day.

TOMORROW

Monday will feature more quiet weather with winds continuing to die down some (gusts of 10-20 mph). Winds will turn to the northwest keeping us quite a bit cooler, with highs in the lower 50s for the start of the work week. Luckily we will have far more sunshine in the forecast!

