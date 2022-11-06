MSP investigating officer involved shooting in Bay Co.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A State Police Special Investigation Team is looking into a Bay County shooting where a suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened on November 6 at 12:45 a.m. on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street. A Tri-City Post canine trooper and dog were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with tracking a suspect who had fled during a possible assault.

State Police said the trooper and suspect exchanged gunfire and the suspect was hit one time. The trooper and canine were not injured.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Bay City resident, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated by the State Police Second District Investigative Response Team. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

