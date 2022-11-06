Two people injured, two suspects in custody following police chase
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio.
Saginaw Police said that officers were conducting a traffic stop.
TV5 employees witnessed two people being taken away in ambulances.
