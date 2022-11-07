Cool, but bright Monday with a quiet week ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a windy weekend which saw many residents lose power, the weather will be much quieter heading into the new week. The week starts off cooler than last week, and although there’s a breeze, that will slow down too. We’ll track one more blast of warmth this week, but that will likely come to an end during the upcoming weekend.

Today

The bus stop will be cooler, somewhat brisk too, with the westerly breeze. Be sure to bundle up, but know that you won’t need any rain gear! We’ll keep it dry and clear through the morning and even all afternoon. The only locations which may see a few clouds would be our northern row of counties, but even then it’ll still be a mostly sunny sky. Highs will reach to around 50 or 51 degrees by this afternoon in the Tri-Cities and Flint, while the northern Thumb and our northern tier of counties may only reach around 46 to 48 degrees. The wind will be from the west northwest today with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The gusts will be focused on the morning, with the afternoon turning less breezy.

Monday will be cooler than the weekend with highs on either side of 50 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies are expected to stay mostly clear overnight which will allow us to fall back into the 30s. Lows will mostly land around the 32 degree mark. The wind will lighten up to around 5 to 10 mph, shifting from the northwest to the northeast. Bundle up as you head out to the bus stop Tuesday morning!

Monday night will see a return to below freezing temperatures for most. (WNEM)

Extended Forecast

Tuesday is expected to be a few degrees warmer than Monday, then Wednesday and Thursday see an even larger return of warmth. Temperatures will be into the 60s Wednesday, then should be able to hit 70 degrees Thursday. After this warmth, a low pressure system will move through which will bring large changes for the upcoming weekend. Skies also stay bright until Thursday afternoon when cloud coverage begins to increase. That low is expected to bring scattered showers Friday afternoon.

For anyone who likes the warmth, there's still more on the way this week! (WNEM)

See the larger changes in the forecast for the weekend in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.