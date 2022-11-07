Cool Monday with lots of sunshine before a warm up mid-late week

By Kyle Gillett
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An active weekend becomes a quite start to the work, here is a look at your forecast:

TONIGHT

Temperatures will fall out of the 50s this evening down into the low 40s and upper 30s but early tomorrow morning. Skies will continue to clear and winds will generally remain a tad breezy (10-20 mph gusts). We will also remain dry!

FIRSTALERTWEATHER: Hour-By-Hour Tonight
FIRSTALERTWEATHER: Hour-By-Hour Tonight(WNEM)

TOMORROW

Winds continue to shift to the northwest through the day tomorrow which will allow for cool dry air to settle over the Great Lakes throughout Monday and Tuesday. Expect high temperatures tomorrow to only make the low 50s (same for Monday) but lots of sunshine and dry conditions will still make for a nice afternoon out there, just a tad on the chilly side (but that’s around normal for this time of year!)

FIRSTALERTWEATHER: Hour-By-Hour Tomorrow
FIRSTALERTWEATHER: Hour-By-Hour Tomorrow(WNEM)

BEYOND

Beyond Tuesday, we will see a warming trend through the middle and end of the work week as temperatures attempt to make another run for 70 degrees by Thursday. A storm system looks to possibly bring some rapidly changing conditions to end your work week, sending us into the 30s and lower 40s for the weekend with a few rain chances.

FIRSTALERTWEATHER: 5 Day Temperature Trend
FIRSTALERTWEATHER: 5 Day Temperature Trend(WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstAlertWeather: Hour-By-Hour Sunday Aftrnn
Drier and breezy Sunday followed by a cool and sunny start to the work week.
FIRST ALERT WX: HOUR-BY-HOUR 6pm Saturday
First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to winds. Rain showers also possible.
WNEM TV5 Weekend Wake-up 7 a.m. - First Alert Weather Saturday AM Forecast
WNEM TV5 Weekend Wake-up 7 a.m. - First Alert Weather Saturday AM Forecast
Some stronger showers could be possible on Saturday evening.
First Alert Saturday: Strong wind gusts expected, showers too