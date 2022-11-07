Cool Monday with lots of sunshine before a warm up mid-late week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An active weekend becomes a quite start to the work, here is a look at your forecast:

TONIGHT

Temperatures will fall out of the 50s this evening down into the low 40s and upper 30s but early tomorrow morning. Skies will continue to clear and winds will generally remain a tad breezy (10-20 mph gusts). We will also remain dry!

TOMORROW

Winds continue to shift to the northwest through the day tomorrow which will allow for cool dry air to settle over the Great Lakes throughout Monday and Tuesday. Expect high temperatures tomorrow to only make the low 50s (same for Monday) but lots of sunshine and dry conditions will still make for a nice afternoon out there, just a tad on the chilly side (but that’s around normal for this time of year!)

BEYOND

Beyond Tuesday, we will see a warming trend through the middle and end of the work week as temperatures attempt to make another run for 70 degrees by Thursday. A storm system looks to possibly bring some rapidly changing conditions to end your work week, sending us into the 30s and lower 40s for the weekend with a few rain chances.

