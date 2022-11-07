Cooler than last week, but very pleasant Tuesday & Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It hasn’t been quite as warm as last week today, but we’ve still seen a beautiful start to the workweek by November standards!

The sun has been shining today and to the delight of many, the wind has finally come down from where it was over the weekend, especially on Saturday. As for the next couple of days, plan for the bright skies to stick around most of the time before eventually the bottom falls out this weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be clear right through sunset, which is now 5:19 PM. Once this happens, any areas in the 50s will fall quickly to the 40s and we’ll gradually transition into the 30s for overnight lows. Some of our coldest locations will have a chance to fall into the 20s.

Low temperatures for tonight. (WNEM)

On a positive note, we should see winds die down, so while it will be cold at the bus stop tomorrow, we won’t be battling a significant wind chill. A few clouds may pass on by, especially in the north, but no wet weather is expected.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar days as far as our skies are concerned, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected both days. The difference between the days will come in the temperature department.

Highs for Tuesday, November 8th. (WNEM)

Winds will be more easterly to east southeasterly tomorrow, and keep our highs similar to today. Plan for a day spent well into the 40s to middle 50s, but thankfully the winds will be fairly light around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Dry weather is expected on Tuesday night, with overnight lows expected to settle in the lower and middle 30s.

Highs for Wednesday November 9th. (WNEM)

On Wednesday, winds will turn more southwesterly and that will bring us back into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs on Wednesday afternoon. Winds on Wednesday will be a bit stronger, with occasional gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather keeps rolling Wednesday night, with lows much warmer than the previous nights, staying in the upper 40s to low 50s. A sign of things to come for temperatures on Thursday!

