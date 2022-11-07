Crime Stoppers offering $4,500 reward for homicide arrest

Marquanae Harris
Marquanae Harris
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a homicide.

About 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021, 22-year-old Marquanae Harris was shot and killed. Harris was seated in a car near Hosmer and 17th Street in Saginaw when she was killed.

The Major Crime Unit and Michigan State Police detectives are looking for leads and tips to assist them while they investigate the homicide.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,500 for information leading to an arrest in this crime. To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-422-5245.

