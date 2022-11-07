Grand Blanc High School sends students home after threat

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Students at a local high school were sent home on Monday after threats on social media.

School officials at Grand Blanc High School said it was out of an abundance of caution after the school was in secure mode with an increased police presence.

Students who normally ride the bus were able to go home, but the school said parents should plan to pick up kids who do not.

Officials said the threat came from someone that is not in the student database. Police are still investigating to find the source and ensure student safety.

If you have a student at Grand Blanc High School, they will be expected to join fourth, fifth, and sixth hours virtually at the following times:

Fourth hour- 11:03 – 12:00

Fifth hour- 12:09 – 1:04

Sixth hour- 1:13 – 2:16

Students should use the same Google meet link that is used on remote school days.

The school plans to resume classes as normal on Wednesday.

