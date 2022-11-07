Perry man arrested for child porn

PERRY, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police have arrested a Perry resident for possessing child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced 26-year-old Daniel William Leddy’s arrest on Nov. 7.

The investigation was started once it was learned Leddy was viewing files online of child sexually abusive material, MSP said. The digital evidence was seized from Leddy’s home and he was arrested.

Leddy was charged with one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and was arraigned in the 66th District Court on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about internet safety. There are many resources available to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a list of resources on its website at http://www.missingkids.org.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.