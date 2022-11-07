School ordered to allow anti-abortion pitch on election eve

A judge ordered an Ann Arbor school to allow opponents of an abortion-rights ballot question to deliver a message over the public-address system
A classroom
A classroom(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge ordered an Ann Arbor school to allow opponents of an abortion-rights ballot question to deliver their message over the public-address system Monday, saying a denial violated the students’ free-speech rights.

The Republican club at Skyline High School got the message out a day before voters decide Tuesday whether to place abortion rights, known as Proposal 3, in the state Constitution.

The message urged students to email the club if they want to “protect the health of women and children.” It also made other claims about the impact of Proposal 3.

Meanwhile, students who support the proposal briefly left school Monday, walked around the building and returned to class, an act that was planned last week.

In his order, U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said the school had sought to “silence plaintiffs’ appropriate speech” by refusing to broadcast the message while allowing students to walk out in favor of Proposal 3.

The school district had argued that allowing an anti-Proposal 3 message through the public-address system would violate a state prohibition against using school resources for political advocacy.

Borman's temporary restraining order doesn't end the case.

“We will continue to vigorously defend this case in court,” Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift said.

Latest News

The General Election is on November 8
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
Michigan: What to expect on election night
On some Ford cars, the steering wheel can come loose from the steering column. (Source: Ford...
Ford quality chief retires as CEO tries to boost reliability
gavel
Family of man slain by Detroit police files $50M lawsuit