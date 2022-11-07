Suspect arrested, charged with homicide after children left at local hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police announced a suspect is in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation to identify the parents of two children left at a local hospital.

Mt. Pleasant Police officers responded to a call Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl was found unaccompanied.

Investigators said that leads led the investigation to a home within the boundaries of the Isabella Indian Reservation where a woman was found dead.

Police said the investigation led to the development of a suspect. The suspect was taken into custody in Saginaw.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is being held on a homicide charge.

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were assisted by the FBI, BIA, ATF, Michigan State Police, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, MINT and MMR.

