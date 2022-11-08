1 in 6 hiring managers have been told to stop hiring white men, survey finds

The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring...
The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring managers believe their company practices "reverse discrimination."(studioroman via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recent survey of 1,000 hiring managers in the United States found that one in six, or about 16%, have been told to stop hiring white men.

Additionally, 14% of hiring managers said they have also been told to deprioritize hiring white women.

The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring managers believe their company practices “reverse discrimination” – passing over members of racial and gender majorities in order to meet diversity benchmarks.

In addition, the survey found that 48% of hiring managers have been asked to prioritize diversity over qualifications, and 53% believe their job will be in danger if they don’t hire enough diverse employees.

The full survey results can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Melissa Wolke was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2020 dog attack that killed a...
‘Good boy, get him’: Woman sentenced for siccing pit bull on man in deadly attack
Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Mayor: Student dies after shooting in Seattle high school
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The gas station owner shares plans to share money with family.
California gas station owner shares money from Powerball with family