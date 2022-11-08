Cool & dry election day, turning milder Wednesday & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The cooler weather we’ve had starting this week will hold for today and we stay dry too! If you’re heading out to the polls and happen to wait in line outside, you won’t need to worry about rain, but you might want to have a light jacket at the least. Temperatures are also expected to spike Wednesday and Thursday before crashing this upcoming weekend, we’re seeing that trend holding.

Today

The bus stops and morning commute are in good shape, just starting on the colder note. Be sure to grab some layers as you’re out the door, and maybe give your car a few extra minutes to warm up this morning too! We only have a few clouds across the Thumb this morning, those should start to clear through the morning hours. Overall, today will be a partly to mostly sunny day with some high clouds moving in during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach to around 50 to 51 again today, with upper 40s for the northern Thumb and our northern counties. Flint may come closer to 53 degrees today. The wind will be from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Here’s a look at temperatures depending on when you head to the polls today:

Dry weather is expected as you're heading to the polls today! (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear skies hold into tonight again allowing temperatures to fall to the 30s. We’ll see a range of 30s overnight, but many will land around the middle 30s. The wind will begin to turn to the southeast overnight, but its speed will still stay at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night will be another night at or below freezing for many. (WNEM)

Warm-Up Before Temperatures Crash

The active trend of temperatures through the next few days, but especially the weekend, is still holding in the forecast. We’re expecting to warm into the 60s, even possibly 70s for some, Wednesday through Friday, but by the weekend we’re back into the freezer with highs in the 30s. This will be as a surge of warm air comes in ahead of a low pressure system, but that low and its associated cold front swing through Friday afternoon and evening ushering in the much colder airmass.

A big warm-up is expected this week before temperatures crash this weekend. (WNEM)

Rainfall associated with the low still looks sparse, there just won’t be a lot of moisture in the atmosphere to work with. Although some spotty showers are possible, we aren’t expecting anything very widespread.

Take a look at rain and snow chances for the weekend in your full First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.