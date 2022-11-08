Genesee Co. teacher wins Excellence in Education award

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Leanne Welch, a third-grade teacher who is known for being a part of her students’ lives, has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

Welch is a teacher at Rankin Elementary, which is part of the Carmen-Ainsworth School District.

Welch credits her family for her interest in being an educator.

“I come from a family of educators. Both of my parents, my sister, and two nieces are educators,” she said. “Growing up, I knew what went into the profession and admired the impact hard-working teachers have on students and society as a whole. Kids of all backgrounds deserve unlimited opportunity and I strive to be that person for every child I meet.”

One of her favorite parts of being an educator is giving her students real-life experiences, Welch said.

“I love to give my students real-life experiences they may not have elsewhere. Each year I take about 100 students on a five-day outdoor educational experience. They enjoy the overnight experience, and it has shaped some of their lives,” she said. “One student later wrote me and told me it inspired him to pursue a career that he previously had not known existed.”

A parent of former students nominated Welch for her willingness to go above and beyond for her students.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.