Saginaw man charged with murder of Isabella Co. woman

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Saginaw man is facing multiple federal charges after an Isabella County woman was found dead in her home.

The 34-year-old victim, a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, was identified as Rosanna Romero in federal court documents. She found dead on Nov. 5 after being shot several times in her home.

Court documents state later that day police arrested the suspect Johnathan Ashford on unrelated charges. Ashford is a convicted felon and sex offender.

After talking to police, he admitted to shooting the victim to death with a 9 mm handgun after becoming upset because he believe she was cheating on him. Ashford also admitted to accidentally shooting the victim’s baby who was in the room at the time of the murder.

According to court documents, mail with Ashford’s name on it later on Nov. 5 when police searched the victim’s home.

A witness told police that there were multiple firearms in the home, including the handgun, a 12 gauge Mossberg shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle. The witness also told police Romero purchased the guns for Ashford, and that they were often used by Ashford.

The guns were seized by police later on Nov. 5.

Ashford is charged with Failure to Register, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Murder in the Second Degree.

Ashford is due back in court on Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary examination.

Saginaw Chippewa Police said the case remains open.

