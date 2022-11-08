Skills testing will create heavy first responder presence, residents should not be alarmed

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland wants residents to be informed about the fire department skills testing, which will result in a heavy first responder presence.

The Midland Fire Department (MFD) will be conducting a structural collapse emergency training exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Currie Stadium in Emerson Park.

The exercise will begin at 9 a.m. and residents are advised not to be alarmed by the heavy first responder presence and that they should not call 911, officials said.

The demolition of Currie Stadium is scheduled for later this month.

Anyone who has questions about this exercise should contact Lt. Mark Laux of the MFD at 989-837-3421.

