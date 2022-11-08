Staying bright & warming up Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although it’s been a bit cooler, the sun has been nice through the first half of this workweek.

Considering the extended forecast, be sure to enjoy all of the time outdoors that you can as we work through the rest of this week. Signs continue pointing to a pattern change this upcoming weekend, and our run of above-average temperatures appears to be coming to an end. Before we get there, we have a wonderful couple of days to enjoy!

For a look at your extended forecast on your terms, be sure to check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Thankfully quiet weather has stuck around for Election Night, and beyond some chilly temperatures in the 40s, we should have no issues getting to the polls tonight. Winds will generally run between 5 to 15 miles per hour, primarily out of an easterly or northeasterly direction.

Lows for late tonight & early Wednesday. (WNEM)

Skies will vary between partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight, with no precipitation expected. Winds will remain around 5 to 10 miles per hour at most, primarily southeasterly overnight.

Overnight lows will settle in the upper 20s to middle 30s tonight.

Wednesday

Another partly to mostly sunny day is expected on Wednesday, and with winds becoming more southerly on Wednesday, we should have a chance to warm up even more as we hit the middle day of the workweek.

Highs for Wednesday, November 9th. (WNEM)

Highs should land around the upper 50s to middle 60s, with a southerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather will keep on rolling through Wednesday night, though there may be more clouds that move in toward the evening hours. Overnight lows on Wednesday will settle in the 40s and 50s, remaining much more mild than the previous few nights. This will set the stage for a bigger warm up on Thursday!

