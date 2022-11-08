United Bridge Partners’ contracts with Bay City in limbo

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - They are the troubled two among Bay City’s four bridges, the Liberty Bridge and the Independent Bridge. As work continues on Liberty towards its eventual full reopening contract changes were on the table at the city’s commissioners meeting Monday evening.

Almost immediately after the start of their regular meeting commissioners went behind closed doors to discuss a number of topics; including the potential to amend or terminate several agreements and contracts between Bay City and United Bridge Partners (UBP). The closed door meeting last for nearly two hours. After emerging from the meeting, representatives from UBP presented an update on the repairs and tolling for the Independent and Liberty bridges during the regular meeting session.

After the presentation, Commissioner Jesse Dockett had some questions about the tolling and ultimately motioned for the agreements to be referred back to city staff. The motion drew no objections from the other commissioners.

“There were some components of that regarding toll structure that we just weren’t entirely thrilled about,” Dockett said. “We sent it back to staff with recommendations for our attorneys to talk to their attorneys about and get it sorted out.”

He could not go into detail about what recommendations were given during the closed meeting but said it could take two weeks to a month to get everything sorted out.

TV5 reached out to a representative from UBP for an interview, but UBP left the meeting before providing any comment on the meeting or the commissioners’ decision.

