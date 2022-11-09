1983 cold case reopened, new information collected MSP says

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 1986 missing person cold case has been reopened due to new information surfacing according to the Michigan State Police (MSP).

David Robert Gionet, 18 years old at the time, was reported missing on March 7, 1983.

On March 3, 1983 he was last seen leaving a house on the Green Lake Peninsula around 5:30 a.m.

At the time, witnesses reported seeing Gionet walking along the roadway back to his home. According to the witnesses, before leaving he talked about walking across the partially frozen lake to shorten his walk home, but he never made it.

Divers from the MSP and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office searched Green Lake for several days after his disappearance, but his body was never recovered.

It was reported that Gionet was afraid of water and couldn’t swim. Witnesses reported that Gionet had taken his ice shanty off the lake due to the ice not being suitable because of the abnormally warm weather. The MSP believe this information makes it more unlikely that he attempted to walk across the lake.

Gionet had longer brown hair, hazel eyes, and wore glasses. He is between 5′3″ – 5′5″ and weighed between 125-135lbs.

The MSP has reopened this case due to collecting new information related to Gionet’s disappearance.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the MSP Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.

