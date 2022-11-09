Flint child missing, PD asking for help

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint child is missing and the police department is asking the public for information.

Breasia Robinson “Bre”,12-years-old, was last seen on Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Drive.

Bre is described as having maroon, brown, and blonde hair, brown eyes, 5′2″ in height, and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green coat with brown fur, a blue polo shirt, tan pants, tan boots with white fur, and a brown bookbag.

If you have any information or know of her whereabouts, please contact Officer Hayman at 810-237-6824 and reference Case number 22-363912.

