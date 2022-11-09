Flint child missing, PD asking for help

Breasia Robinson
Breasia Robinson(Flint PD)
By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint child is missing and the police department is asking the public for information.

Breasia Robinson “Bre”,12-years-old, was last seen on Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Drive.

Bre is described as having maroon, brown, and blonde hair, brown eyes, 5′2″ in height, and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green coat with brown fur, a blue polo shirt, tan pants, tan boots with white fur, and a brown bookbag.

If you have any information or know of her whereabouts, please contact Officer Hayman at 810-237-6824 and reference Case number 22-363912.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9
Former Gov. Rick Snyder
Ex-Michigan governor wins appeal over Flint water testimony
Inmate gets 28 years in killing of fellow Michigan inmate
Goinet
1983 cold case reopened, new information collected MSP says