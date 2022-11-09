Grand jury indicts sex offender for allegedly murdering woman, shooting child

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A grand jury indicted a convicted sex offender on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a woman and shooting her child on the Isabella Native American Reservation in Mt. Pleasant.

The indictment charges 37-year-old Johnathan Ashford, of Mt. Pleasant, with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a Native American woman on the reservation. The indictment also charges Ashford with the intent to commit murder for shooting the victim’s child, United States Attorney Dawn Ison announced on Wednesday.

Ashford has also been charged with failing to register as a sex offender, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and after being convicted of a felony, first-degree child abuse, and two counts of domestic assault by a habitual offender.

Ashford faces up to life in prison if he is convicted.

“Our office stands ready to fully investigate and prosecute domestic violence,” Ison said. “Victims of domestic and gender-based violence deserve justice and our protection.”

An indictment is a charge and not evidence of guilt.

